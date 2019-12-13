Russell Stewart

STEWART, Russell Alexander Russell Alexander Stewart was born on July 2, 1929 in Charlottetown. He passed away peacefully, though unexpectedly, at his residence in Sherwood on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He is predeceased by his deeply beloved wife Davida (MacEachern), parents Alexander and Wilhelmina Stewart, sisters Betty, Mary, Alice and Blanche, and brothers Bill and Byron. He was the last of his generation. Russell was a commercial artist working on projects ranging from the Bear Trap safety system for the Canadian military at Fairey Aviation in Nova Scotia, to the familiar Dixie Lee restaurant maid icon. He was also a fine artist and art instructor at Holland College from its inception in 1970 through to the mid-nineties. Russell is sure to be missed by his workout buddies at The Spa and the Saturday morning crew at Smitty’s. He leaves behind a son, David, son-in-law, Dave Morrow, the Mellish, Carr and Peters families, and friends of all ages to mourn his absence. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home for visitation Sunday 2-5 pm. Funeral service will be held from St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church Monday at 1:30 pm. Memorial donations may be made to St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church. www.belvederefh.com
