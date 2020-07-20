Sadie Wagner

February 26th, 1933 - July 16th, 2020
Wagner, Sadie Elizabeth At The Mount Continuing Care on Thursday, July 16, 2020 of Sadie Elizabeth Wagner, Charlottetown, age 87 years. Dear mother of Lester MacDonald (Irene), Hughie MacDonald (Brenda), Larry MacDonald (Mich), Brendon MacDonald (Louise), Mary-Anne Bertram (Blaine, deceased) and Deborah Morin (Jéan). Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sadie is survived by her siblings Gerald, Audrey, Arnold, Patsy and Jessie. Predeceased by her daughter Nancy, siblings Gertie, Jean, Lester, Cecil, Foster, Phyllis, and by her children’s father Hughie MacDonald. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family visitation and service will be held. Interment will be in Sherwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made online to the Canadian Cancer Society. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
