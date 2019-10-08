SANDERSON, Mary Maria (James) Peacefully at Whisperwood Villa on October 5, 2019, of Mary Maria Sanderson formerly of Milburn, Cable Head West and Montague, age 90. Survived by daughter Valerie Sanderson Hynes (David Hynes) and son Roger L. Sanderson (Troy Perrot-Sanderson). Grandmother to Ryan (Brittany) Hynes and their children Jorja Mae and Rylie Grace; Glenn Hynes, Brittany Ellis (Corey) and their children Oliver Ryan and Emerson Lewis; Michele Hynes (Michael Morris) and Emily Sanderson. Also survived by brothers and sisters Ward James (Hattie), Vera Murphy, Mabel Brothers, Bruce James (Marilyn), Lottie Driscoll (Ron), Brenda Brindell and Albert James (Stephanie), aunts Reta Irwin (AB) and Jean Crane (NL), sisters-in-law Ruby Sanderson, Peggy Sanderson, Joan Sanderson and brother-in-law Heber Stewart, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her parents Charles A. and Emily (Crane) James, as well as her former husband Lewis G. Sanderson, sister Freda Stewart, brothers Harlan and Wallace James, in-laws Arthur and Emma (Squires) Sanderson, brothers-in-law Carl Sheppard, Fred Murphy, Reginald Brothers and Murray Hill, sisters-in-law Marjorie James, Edith James, Annie James and Margaret James, as well as a number of nieces, nephews and grand-nephews. Mary’s family sincerely thank each and everyone who cared for Mary at Whisperwood Villa and Charlotte Residence over the past 17 years, as well as every act of kindness by family and friends. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel from where the funeral will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. Interment in Midgell Cemetery. If so desired, memorials to the Midgell Cemetery or Marie Cemetery would be appreciated. Visiting hours Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
Commented