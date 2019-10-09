SANDERSON, Mary Maria (James) Peacefully at Whisperwood Villa on October 5, 2019, of Mary Maria Sanderson formerly of Milburn, Cable Head West and Montague, age 90. Survived by daughter Valerie Sanderson Hynes (David Hynes) and son Roger L. Sanderson (Troy Perrot-Sanderson). Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel from where the funeral will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. Interment in Midgell Cemetery. If so desired, memorials to the Midgell Cemetery or Marie Cemetery would be appreciated. Visiting hours Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
Commented