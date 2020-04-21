April 22nd, 1944 - April 18th, 2020
Peacefully at the home of her daughter, Debbie MacLeod, on Saturday, April 18, 2020 of Sandra Alena Morse (nee Powell), Charlottetown, age 75 years. Beloved wife of Frederick Morse. Dear mother of Debbie MacLeod (Alan) and Michael Bagnall (Bonnie). Step-mother to Jonathan Morse (Lisa), Joanne Morse (Grace) and Will Morse. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Ashley MacLeod (James Travis), Holly Yazdani (Jamie) and A.J. MacLeod (Madeline Fitt); Dylan Bagnall and Laura Bagnall. Lovingly remembered by extended family throughout New Brunswick. Predeceased by her parents Cecil and Alva (Kenney) Powell and her children’s father Allan Bagnall. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation by request. Funeral service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made online to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation or Park Royal United Church. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
