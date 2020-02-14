Sandra Milligan

MILLIGAN, Sandra Kathleen The death occurred peacefully with family by her side at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 of Sandra Kathleen Milligan of Summerside, P.E.I, aged 59 years. Sandra was born in Poplar Grove, PEI to the late Phyllis Milligan. Loving mother of Matthew, Melissa and Mark (Dian), grandmother to Aiden, Liam, Dax and Abby. Predeceased by her daughter Melanie Griffin. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., until the funeral service on Saturday, February 15 at 10:30 a.m. in the East Prince Funeral Home Chapel, Summerside. Interment to take place in St. Brigid’s Cemetery, Foxley River, at a later date. Memorial donations in Sandra’s memory to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. By personal request there will be no visiting hours. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
