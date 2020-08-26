December 6th, 1937 - August 23rd, 2020
Peacefully at Garden Home on Sunday, August 23, 2020 of Sarah Elizabeth Margaret Porter, Charlottetown, age 82 years. Beloved mother of Sharon Porter of Charlottetown, and Gordon Porter of British Columbia. She is predeceased by her daughter Barbara, son John, and husband Gordon, as well by her brothers Reggie, James, Charles, George, and by her sisters Blanche and Mary. Sarah was loved by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and loved to make them laugh - they softened her heart. She was a Special Aunt to Debbie (deceased), Ruth, Gary, and Lewis who admired her for her fun nature and quick wit. She was a cherished sister to Lily, Harvey and David with whom she remained in close contact. She lived a life filled with challenges and losses, and bravely met each one with determination. With this, she became strong willed and developed a bluntness in speaking her mind that family and friends would come to admire in her. Even with her struggles, she never lost her eagerness for having fun. This was her gift - May we all strive to seek out fun and laughter to keep our hearts light. We would like to thank the nursing staff at Garden Home for the exceptional care and kindness that she received during her 8 month stay. We knew that she was loved and cared for when we couldn't be there. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where a private family visitation and service will be held (Invitation only). Interment in Sherwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Boys and Girls Club of Charlottetown would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
