August 29th, 1919 - June 8th, 2020
At the Atlantic Baptist Home on Monday, June 8, 2020 of Sarah Mae “Sally” Mennie (Hyde), Charlottetown, age 100 years. Lovingly remembered by her niece and nephews Douglas, Donald and Deborah Hyde, Kenneth and Alan Mayhew and Ron Todd. Predeceased by her husband John Mennie, by her parents Harry W. and Sadie Mae (Kennedy) Hyde, by her brother Gordon Hyde (Mary) and sisters Anne K. Todd (Earle) and Helen Mayhew (Robert). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. A private graveside service will take place in the People’s Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation or the Trinity United Church. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
