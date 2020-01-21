MACPHERSON, Scott The death occurred peacefully at the Riverside Manor on January 17, 2020 of Scott MacPherson of Montague, aged 83. Survived by his wife Bunny, their children Amy (Adam), Lisa (Daryl), Murray (Cat), his brother Lynwood (Mary), as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sister Carol. No visitation or funeral by personal request. Interment at Wood Islands Pioneer Cemetery at a later date. Scott will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He was well known for his singing voice and could often be heard carrying a tune, even in the last weeks at the Manor. Whether it was fishing with his buddies on the Montague river or finding peace in the woods of Flat River, he was a lover of nature. If desired, memorial donations in Scott’s memory may be made to the MacPhail Woods Restore-an-acre Project. Arrangements entrusted to Southern Kings & Queens Funeral Home, Murray River. Online condolences may be made at www.peifuneralcoops.com
