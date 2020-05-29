Shannon James Michael Murray
June 23rd, 1953 - May 23rd, 2020
Shannon James Michael Murray is survived by immediate family members, his mother Evelyn Murray of Charlottetown, sister Colleen Murray of Cornwall niece Kelly (Tom) Keenan, great nephews Spencer and Reagh Keenan and his furry friend Copper. He's also survived by his aunt Lorraine Young of Ont. and many cousins on the both from the Murray and Young families. Also include his former partner and friend Amy Rayner. Shannon was predeceased by his father Ray Murray, brother Terry Murray and his fur buddies Cinderella, Rosa and Jazz. He graduated from Bathurst High School, NB in 1972. He then attended Holland College Commercial Design Program. His student job placement was with CBC Charlottetown where he worked for 20 years. He was responsible for designing for promotional material, On Air Graphics and artwork, set design and development and photography. Shannon later turned his skills to book design with Retromedia Publishing. His most recently worked on the book Return Engagement under the Linden Tree with Doris Ewart and Richard Furlong both former CBC colleagues. Shannon loved the water. He spent many summer sailing with good friends Doug Gaudet, Helen and Emily Blake his goddaughter. In the winters you would find him ice sailing with Danny Mosher and Doug. Shannon could also be found in a rink. In earlier years he played hockey with the Charlottetown Gentlemen's League and recently he could be found at the early morning seniors skates at the Eastlink Center. He shared his love of art, photography and nature with friend Gary Fournier. They spent many hours discussing art, working on their photography skills and spending time in the great outdoors. If desired, donations to the PEI Humane Society, Food bank - Soup Kitchen or The Salvation Army Bedford MacDonald House would be appreciated.
