SHAW, Barrie Roland At the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Monday, November 4, 2019 of Barrie Roland Shaw, Pownal, age 71 years. Beloved husband of Kay (nee Gillis). Cherished father of Susie Shaw, Mark (Chelsea Myers) and Emma. Loving grandfather of Emmett. Brother of Ray (Audrey), Edna Leard (Gordon, deceased), Stewart (Valerie), Jeannette MacLeod (Vernon, deceased). Brother-in-law of Angie and Betty. Predeceased by his parents Martin and Isabelle (MacLeod) Shaw, by brothers Sterling and Gordon. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home for visitation Thursday 4-7 pm. Funeral service will be held at St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church on Friday at 10:30 am. Interment in Sherwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre. www.belvederefh.com
