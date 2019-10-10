SHAW, Kenneth At home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 of Kenneth Shaw, Charlottetown, age 73 years. Husband of Velda (Jay) Shaw. Loving father of Trena Shaw and Dean Shaw. Lovingly remembered by grandchildren Marin and Menley Jay and Emma Shaw. Brother of Olga MacNeill, Wayne (Linda) Shaw, Mary (Al) McIsaac, Sheila Younker and Rebecca (Kevin) MacPhee. Also survived by brothers-in-law Elwin Jay (Tracy), Arlie Jay (Susan), Mervin (Susie) Jay and Reuben Jay (Marilyn), sister-in-law Lynn Jay and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Bayfield and Irene (Smith) Shaw, brother Lloyd and brother-in-law Arnold MacNeill. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where a private service will be held. Public visitation Friday 4-7 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. www.belvederefh.com
