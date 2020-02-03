Shawn Hughes

HUGHES, Shawn Albert Surrounded by his family on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 of Shawn Albert Hughes of Mount Herbert, age 47 years. Loving husband of Irma (Richards). Father of Bella and stepfather of Steven, Kayla, Joey and Summer. Son of Dorothy Hughes (Bowman) (Barry). Brother of Glen (Elizabeth) and Ryan (Samantha). Survived by 7 grandchildren. Uncle of Cassidy and James. Predeceased by his father John Hughes. Resting at the Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford. A celebration of life service will be held from Cornwall Christian Church on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 6 pm. No visitation by request. Memorial donations may be made to Cornwall Christian Church. www.hillsborofh.ca
