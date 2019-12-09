FORD, Sheldon Edward Waye The death occurred suddenly at his home, on Friday, December 6, 2019, of Sheldon Ford, husband of the late Donna Ford (nee Gamble), of Hunter River, age 80. He is the son of the late Fred and Lillian Ford (nee Waye). Sheldon was the father of Robbie Ford (Colleen) and Shannon Ward; grandfather of Jessie Leigh, Carly Ellen, Eric and Lindsay; and great-grandfather of Norah and Harrison. Sheldon will be missed by his loyal canine companion, Toby. Besides his wife, Donna, and parents, Fred and Lillian, Sheldon was predeceased by his brother, Joe. Resting at Central Queen’s Funeral Home, 2538 Glasgow Road, New Glasgow. No visitation by personal request. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. If so desired, donations in Sheldon’s memory to the Maritime Provinces Harness Racing Commission or the Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Online condolences can be sent to www.peifuneralcoops.com, or by sending an email to centralqueensfh@pei.aibn.com
