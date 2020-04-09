January 2nd, 1959 - April 8th, 2020
At home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 of Sherry Dawn Gallaway (nee McHerron), Stratford, age 61 years. Beloved wife of Stephen Gallaway. Loving mother of Robyn (Robert) Horne, Joshua (Jenna) and Kaitlyn. Nana of Jude, Finn and Lewis. Daughter of Janie McHerron. Sister of Hal (Elaine) McHerron, Patsy (Michael) Maclean, Tracey, Paula (Saul) Preston. Daughter-in-law of Christina Gallaway. Sister-in-law of Linda (Greg) Walsh, Bernadette (Doug) Confiant, Daniel (Laurie) Gallaway, Theresa MacLean, Blaine (Natalie) Gallaway. Also lovingly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her father Lewis McHerron, father-in-law Bernard Gallaway and sister-in-law Kathleen Ferrar (Ken). Sherry had a successful career at Birchwood Intermediate School, teaching and inspiring her students for 29 years. She was very proud to be a cobra. Sherry always put her family first. She was known for her strength, her selflessness, and her protective nature. She had a love for gardening and spending time at the rink cheering on her children and grandchildren. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. A visitation and funeral mass to be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.
Commented