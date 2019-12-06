MACKINNON, Sherry The death occurred at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, of Sherry MacKinnon, of Miscouche, aged 55 years. Born in Summerside, she is the daughter of Jerome “Romie” and Shirley (Lynch) McNeill. Survived by her husband Trevor MacKinnon; sisters Pam (Mike) Bernard, Kim (Frank) Goodwin, Karen (Wayne) MacDonald, Kathy (Leonard) Gallant, Jackie (Danny) MacDougall; mother-in-law Joyce MacKinnon; and by all her special nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her father-in-law Jim MacKinnon; and by her grandparents Jim & Celina McNeill and John & Laura Lynch. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, until Saturday, then to Immaculate Conception Church, Richmond, for funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment in the Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery, Richmond. Visiting hours Friday from 5-8 p.m. Memorial donations to the Immaculate Conception Church Building Fund or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
