SHIELDS, Vaughan George The death occurred at Calgary, Alberta, on Sunday, September 29, 2019, of Vaughan George Shields, formerly of Alberton, age 59 years. Born at Alberton, on August 6, 1960, he was the son of the late George and Sybil (nee Barnett) Shields. Dear father to Maryse Perron of Quebec, and brother to Betty (Roy) Griffin of Charlottetown and Gary (deceased 1984). Dear uncle of Sheri Wood, Jamie Wood, Tracy Shields, and Trina Gordon. Vaughan will be sadly missed by his many cousins, friends and acquaintances. Resting at the Rooney Funeral Home and Chapel, Alberton. A graveside committal service for family and friends will take place at the Elmsdale United Church Cemetery on Sunday October 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Cheryl Millman officiating. www.rooneyfh.ca
