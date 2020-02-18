ANDREWS, Margaret “Shirley” The death occurred suddenly at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Charlottetown, on Saturday, February 15, 2020, of Margaret “Shirley” Andrews (nee Moffatt), of Hunter River in her 85th year. Born in Mayfield on April 22, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Davis “Dady” and Myra (Toombs) Moffatt. Shirley will be lovingly remembered by her children, Byron (Sandra), Karen Andrews (Aga Khan), Roma McPhee (Colby), Bruce (Theresa); and “Grammie” to Mariah (Kyle MacDonald), Brent Andrews (Cassie Ehler), Selina , Julia and Myles Khan; Chelsea (Alex Jones), Coleman and Colleen McPhee, Evan and Derek Andrews. She is also survived by her sisters, Marion Graham (Benson deceased), Evelyn Jean Smith (Wilfred); brother, Chester Moffatt (Shirley Sherren); sister-in-law, Nadine Moffatt; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also left to mourn is the father of her children, James Andrews. Besides her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her brothers and sisters-law, Robert Andrews (Anna) and Gladys MacLean (Harold “Bub”). Shirley will be remembered by her “special boys” that worked on the farm over the years and the many community and church groups that she was involved with. Resting at Central Queen's Funeral Home, 2538 Glasgow Road, New Glasgow. Funeral service will be held at Central Queens Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment at a later date. If so desired, donations in Shirley’s memory to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre or the QEH Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.peifuneralcoops.com, or by sending an email to cqfuneral@gmail.com
