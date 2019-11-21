Shirley Arsenault

ARSENAULT, Shirley Anne The death occurred at the Summerset Manor, Summerside, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, of Shirley Anne Arsenault, of Summerside, aged 86 years. Born in Summerside, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Marion (Peters) DesRoches; and special daughter-in-law of Stella “Meme” Arsenault. Survived by her children Judy Gallant, John (Pam) Arsenault, Elizabeth (Bob) Turner and Paula (Barry) Whalen; daughter-in-law Donna Arsenault; grandchildren Dawn Marie, Darcie (Troy), William, Heidi, Johnathon, Alex, Christopher, Rebecca and Marc; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers Elmer (Doris), Stanley (Joyce), Allan (Rita) and Donald DesRoches; sisters Marie Doucette, Betsy (Robert) Keough and Janet Robinson; sister-in-law Anna Doucette; and by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Ernest Arsenault; son Michael Arsenault; sister Janet (Robbie) Robinson; brother James DesRoches; brothers-in-law Clarence Arsenault, Lloyd Doucette and Don Doucette; and by sisters-in-law Anita Arsenault and Mary (Cletus) Gallant. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, until Saturday, then to St. Paul’s Church, Summerside, for funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Summerside. Visiting hours Friday from 5-8 p.m. Memorial donations to the Summerset Manor Equipment Fund or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
