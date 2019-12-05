DOUCETTE, Shirley Teresa Peacefully at Beach Grove Home on Monday, December 2, 2019 of Shirley Doucette (nee Richard) of Charlottetown, age 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Doucette and loving mother of Deborah Hood, Richard (Deborah Doiron) and Darrell (Tracey Comeau). Shirley will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren - Terrance (Amanda), Colin and Shannon Hood, and Melissa, Chelsea, Brian (Raven) and Jamie Doucette and great grandsons - Lucas and Hayden Hood; sister - Betty Randall (Pete); sisters-in-law Evelyn and Gloria and brother-in-law Norman. She was predeceased by her parents - Arthur and Charlotte (Keenan) Richard; sisters - Janet Deware, Pat Hennessey and Barb Richard; brothers - Eugene (Toots), John, Melvin and Roland (Doc.) Richard. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home for visitation Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. The Catholic Women's League will hold a prayer service prior to visitation at 3:30 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the Beach Grove Home Resident's Council Fund or the QEH Foundation would be appreciated. www.hillsboro.ca
Commented