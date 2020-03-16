Shirley Somers

SOMERS, Shirley Marion (Noonan) Peacefully at the Prince County Hospital on Thursday, March 12, 2020 of Shirley Marion (Noonan) Somers, Charlottetown, in her 83rd year. Daughter of the late Austin and Lucy Noonan. Beloved wife of Donald Somers. Mother of Heather Carver (Gary) and Nancy Paquet (Joe Paquet, deceased). Grandmother of Katie MacKay (Kevin), Ashley Rossiter (Travis) and Ryan Paquet (Jaclyn). Great grandmother of Ciaran, Olivia, Quinn, James and Madilyn. Survived by sisters Eileen Norring (Gordon, deceased) of Andrews Lodge, Elaine Stewart (Jimmy) of Borden Carleton and brother Patrick Noonan (Frances) of Cape Traverse. Sister-in-law of Lois Noonan (Tony, deceased) of Cape Traverse and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her infant brother Pat, Layton “Mick” (Louise), Ivan Norbert, Gerald (Helen), sister Pyrtle MacMillan (Carl) and sister-in-law Lila McQuaid (Alexis). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home until Tuesday at 10:00 am, then to St. Pius X Church for funeral mass at 10:30 am. Interment later in Seven Mile Bay Roman Catholic Cemetery. Visitation Monday 2-4 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or the Prince County Hospital Foundation. www.belvederefh.com
