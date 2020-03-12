WALKER, Shirley Surrounded by family, at the Prince County Hospital Summerside on Tuesday March 10, 2020 of Shirley Walker of Travellers Rest in her 84th year. Born in Summerside March 11, 1936 daughter of the late J. Ernest and Doris (Woodside) Morrison. Wife of David S. Walker. Mother of Cathy (John) Adams, David (Angela) Walker, Pat (Mark) MacFadzen, Peter (Barb) Walker and Janice (David) Hogg. Grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Sister of Joan Morrison, Janet (Claude) Lyle, Gail (Barry) Chappell, and Raye (Milton) Montgomery; sisters-in-law Joyce Morrison, Evelyn Diamond and Pauline Walker. Also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers James Ernest Jr., Wendell and Robert Arthur (in infancy), sisters Jessie (Edward) MacInnis and Kathleen (Herb) Moase, father-in-law and mother-in-law Roy and Addie (Taylor) Walker, brothers-in-law John Kosec and Edwin Walker and sisters-in-law Margaret (Irving) Boswall and Joan (Nason) Glover. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington for visitation on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Friday at the North Bedeque United Church at 3 p.m. Interment later in the North Bedeque Cemetery. If so desired contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation or the North Bedeque Cemetery. www.davisonfh.com
