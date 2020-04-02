Sister Mary Noreen Hickey

May 6th, 1938 - March 31st, 2020
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 of Sister Mary Noreen (Lawrence Maureen) Hickey, Charlottetown, age 81 years. Sister of Rozita Hickey and Eleanor (Frank, deceased) Miller. She will be lovingly remembered by her CND sisters. Predeceased by her parents Edgar and Kathleen (Driscoll) Hickey, sister Brenda (Charles) Ryan and brothers Joseph Hickey, Lawrence Hickey, Edgar (Eleanor) Hickey and Arnold (Marion). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or funeral mass at this time. A funeral mass will be celebrated later.
