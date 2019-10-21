SMITH, J. Audrey It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of J. Audrey Smith (Walsh), of Charlottetown, formerly of Rose Valley. Following a 6-month battle with cancer, and with her family by her side, Audrey passed away peacefully on October 18, 2019 just two days shy of her 76th birthday, at the home of her son, in Charlottetown PEI. Audrey was born Oct 20, 1943, in Albany PEI to her late parents, Lloyd and Frances (nee Cobb) Walsh, and grew up in Mount Tryon. She was predeceased her husband James Andrew Smith on March 2, 2014. Audrey and James moved to Ontario in the late 1960s, where they raised their family. They moved from Ontario in 1987, along with their two youngest sons, back to the family property in Rose Valley, PEI. Audrey is survived by her sons, Barry (Marilyn), Ontario; Wayne, Ontario; Ricky (Joe Martell), Charlottetown; and Brian, Charlottetown; and by one grandchild, Emily. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Doreen (Lloyd) Waddell, Mt Tryon; Eileen (Gabe) Keough, Summerside; Sam (Carol) Walsh, Kinkora; Janet (Charles) McNally, Summerside and Brian (Debbie) Walsh, Mt. Tryon. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, her sister-in-law, Jean Walsh, Albany, her brother and sisters in law, Brenton and Ruth Smith, Rose Valley and Helen Smith, Rose Valley. In addition to her parents and husband, Audrey was predeceased by her infant son, Gary Lloyd, Feb 9, 1966, by her brothers and sisters, Myrtle Waddell, Jack Walsh, Allison ‘Hook’ Walsh, Joyce, Beatrice (infancy), Douglas (infancy); and by her grandparents, Sampson and Nellie (Malone) Walsh; and Frank and Myrtle (Fielden) Cobb; her mother in law, Pheobe (Axworthy) Smith; brothers and sisters in law, Melvin Waddell; Sadie (Roy) Frizzell; Bertha (Ivan) Frizzell; Robert Smith; Dorothy Smith; Cecil Smith and Ella Mayhew-Smith; Mina (Walter) Lord. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford for visitation on Monday from 5-8 pm. Funeral Service to be held from Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford Chapel on Tuesday at 10:30 am. Interment to take place at Springton Cemetery, where Audrey and her late husband James will both be laid to rest. Memorial donations may be made to the Springton Cemetery, the Canadian Cancer Society PEI Division or the Canadian Diabetes Association. www.hillsborofh.ca
