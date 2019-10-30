SMITH, Christine With great sadness we announce the passing of Christine (nee Sharbell) Smith, aged 61, on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Beloved wife of Kevin Smith for 30 years and loving mother to Amanda Margaret and Elizabeth Marlyn. Christine is also survived by her sisters Colleen Sharbell, Linda Sharbell and brothers Blake Sharbell, Larry (Charlene) Sharbell and Edward (Christine) Sharbell. Christine is predeceased by her son Brian Edward, parents Edward and Ruby (nee Curley) Sharbell, sister Marlyn Sharbell-Enman and brother Dale Sharbell. Christine will always be remembered for her kind, selfless and loving nature and is deeply missed. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home with visiting on Friday, November 1 from 4-7pm in the Reception Centre. Funeral to be celebrated at Belvedere Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, November 2 at 10:30 am followed by interment in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. If so desired, memorial donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation (PEI) or the PEI Humane Society. www.belvederefh.com
