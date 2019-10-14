SMITH, Francis (Frank) January 3, 1936 - October 5, 2019 Born in Charlottetown, PEI, Frank and Janet left Atlantic Canada as a young couple and moved to Montreal where they started a family. Life then took them to Vancouver, back to Montreal, Ottawa, and finally Toronto. We miss you every day. In loving memory of a dear husband, father, and grandfather. Chris (Kelly), Greg (Soniya), Genevieve, Isabelle and Marie-Eve. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the University of Prince Edward Island.
Commented