WAUGH, Sophie Rae Lynn The death occurred peacefully in her parents’ arms at the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit IWK, Halifax on February 13, 2020 of Sophie Rae Lynn Waugh. Born in the IWK, Halifax on January 14, 2020 she was the cherished daughter of Thomas and Kelly Ann Marie Waugh of Coleman, PEI. During her short life here on Earth she touched many lives and was loved deeply by family and friends. Sophie will be forever remembered by her loving parents Thomas and Kelly Waugh, brother Sawyer and sister Saege, as well her grandparents Kevin and Beverly Waugh, Danny and Karen Gaudet, and Michael and Tammy McFadyen. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by several family members. Resting at the Évangéline Funeral Home, Urbainville, a service will be held Wednesday, February 19 at 11:30 A.M for the immediate family only by personal request. Private family graveside services with interment will be held in the Church cemetery at a later date. Memorial Donations in Sophie Rae Lynn’s memory can be made directly to the IWK Pediatric Care Unit (PICU), Halifax or at the Evangeline Funeral Home. If you would like to send a message of condolence to her family, please send an email to evangelinefuneralcoop@pei.aibn.com or follow the link below.
