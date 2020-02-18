HAYES, Stanley Grigg (1932-2020) Stanley Hayes passed away peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Beloved husband of Mary (Yeadon) Hayes – married for 66 years. Loving father of Nancy Smith (Ivan), Robert Hayes and Douglas Hayes (Suzanne). Grandfather to Jason Smith (Alana), Pamela Lazecky (Carl), Caitlin and Liam Hayes and great-grandfather to four. Brother-in-law of Phyllis Hayes Predeceased by his parents Claude and Rebie Hayes and a brother Ernest Hayes. Stanley worked for Canada Packers, Georgetown Seafoods and MDC in Charlottetown. Cremation has taken place with interment to follow at a later date. A huge thank-you to all the health care workers and friends that have helped us through this difficult time. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where a visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial donations may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation or to the Home Care-Palliative Care. www.belvederefh.com
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Crosswalk changes coming to Souris
- Who is the real Peter MacKay?
- Islanders head to Guatemala for mission work Public presentation to be held February 16 in Montague
- Neighbour-2-Neighbour brings West Prince community together
- Military family embrace Island hospitality
- Ellen McCarville
- Matthew Carruthers
- Amanda Lannigan
- Carly Rioux
- Pop tab donation to help with wheelchair purchases
Commented