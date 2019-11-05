STEAD, Bruce W. It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Bruce Stead of Kelowna, British Columbia. Beloved father of Brent, Nancy, Terry and Trevor of B.C. Brother of Isabel Wilson, Cornwall, PEI, and Brenda Stead, Fredericton N.B. Bruce worked at family farm at bay fortune P.E.I. and was an active member of the community until he moved to BC in 1969. He had his trade certificate in Carpentry and worked in this field for 14 years before he began a successful career in Real Estate. He was humble, gentle man, always ready to help and others and was well loved and respected by his friends in PEI and BC. He had a quick wit and a great love for hockey with his sons. Bruce was also an accomplished musician and songwriter. His disc "Cost to Coast" Canadian Country had many heart touching songs which he wrote. He also wrote a special disc for his hockey buddy "Bobby Orr" who enjoyed it immensely and very graciously thanked him personally. A celebration of life took place on October 26, 2019 at Lakeview Heights Baptist Church in Kelowna BC.
