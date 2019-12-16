Stephen Albert

ALBERT, Stephen The death occurred peacefully at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I. on Friday, December 13th, 2019 of Stephen Joseph Albert of Summerside, aged 69 years. Stephen was born in St. Edward, P.E.I. to the late Henry and Katherine (nee Gaudet) Albert. Beloved husband of Donna (nee Savidant) Albert and loving father of Tammy Atkinson. Also lovingly remembered by his 2 grandchildren Cole and Tori Atkinson. Survived by his brothers and sisters Dora (Tommy) MacKenzie, Claude (Julia), Gloria Bowles, Ronnie (Pauline), Carol (Owen) Gaudet, Aurella (Gerry), Marie MacAusland and Pat Albert, sisters in-law Lorraine, Josie and Margaret and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters Joseph (Stella), Liza (Art) Arsenault, Beatrice (Wallace) Palmer, Edlow, Ivan, Anna (Lloyd) McNeill and Roy. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Road, Summerside until, Monday, December 16th, then to St. Paul’s for a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment to take place in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Stephen’s memory to the funeral expense fund would be greatly appreciated. Visiting hours on Sunday from 2 – 4 p.m. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
