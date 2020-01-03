MACLEAN, Stephen John On Tuesday December 31, 2019 Stephen (Steve) John MacLean left the loving care of his family and ascended to be with the Lord. Left to remember and cherish his memory are is wife of 54 years Lillian “Lily” MacLean ( nee Somers), Troy (Krista) MacLean (Yellowknife), Todd (Carrie) MacLean (Lower Montague), and Lindsay (Jake) Hume( Murray River). He leaves five grandchildren whom he doted on Emily MacLean, Joel Hume, Stephanie Hume, Connor MacLean and Christien MacLean . Steve was predeceased by his parents/in-laws John and Trudie MacLean and Ivan and Elmira Somers. Dad was a pillar of the community and embraced himself in all things “Montague” for his whole life, from his family operated clothing store Steve’s denims and MacLean Mens Wear, to his passion as an active fire fighter and retired member of Montague Fire Department, to his visits to any one of many local coffee shops. Only greater than his pride in his family and his community was his faith in Jesus and the promise of eternal life he offered, of which Dad openly accepted and entered into on December 31st. Dads illness and passing were as very unexpected to his family as it was to his greater community of friends. The family would like to offer sincere thanks for the outstanding care and compassion to the health care team at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital including Dr. Ellis, Dr. Boyd, Dr. Chaudhary, Dr. Jones, Dr. McCrea, Dr.Kirk, Dr. Seviour and all of the nurses and staff in Units 3 and Units 1 at the QEH. Resting At Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home with visiting on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2 to 5 pm. Funeral Service to be held on Sunday, January 5 at 2:00 pm in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to take place in the Lower Montague Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorial donations be made in memory of Stephen MacLean to the Queen Elizabeth Foundation. Family flowers only please.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.