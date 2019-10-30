STEWART, Clarence Ross Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Charlottetown the passing of Clarence Ross Stewart age 88 of Montague, formerly of Georgetown, partner of the late Edward Huckerby occurred on Friday, October 25 2019. Born in Georgetown, PE, May 7, 1931, He was the son of the late Allistor and Lillian (Hemphill) Stewart. Clarence is survived by his daughter, Pamela (Jim) Juhasz, son, James (Nancy) Stewart; grandchildren, Aaron and Callahan; numerous nieces and nephews. Clarence was the last surviving member of the immediate family. Predeceased by his nine brothers and sisters. Resting at Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home, with visiting on Thursday, October 31, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral Service to be held on Friday, November 1, at 1:00 PM at the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to take place in the United Cemetery, Georgetown. Donations to St. David’s United Church, Georgetown would be appreciated by the family.
Commented