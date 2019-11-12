STEWART, George E. Peacefully, surrounded by his family at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Charlottetown on Sunday November 10, 2019 of George E. Stewart of Kensington age 86 years. Born in Norboro May 24, 1933, son of the late Elmer and Flora (Glover) Stewart. Husband of the late Bessie (Moore) Stewart. Father of Susan (Harleigh) MacKay and Kevin Stewart (Sonya Thompson). Father-in-law of Wayne (Pat) Barlow. Grandfather of Stephanie (Tyler Pineau), Stephen (Melanie) Barlow, Jeffrey (Carrie) Barlow, Andrew (Robyn) MacKay, Barbie (Shaun) Larkin, Kristen Stewart and Nicole Stewart. Great-grandfather of 13 great-grandchildren whom he adored. Brother-in-law of Marion Stewart. Special Friend of Doris (Agnew) Mann. Predeceased by his daughter Barbara Barlow and brother Carl Stewart. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington for visitation on Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. followed by the funeral in the Davison Funeral Home Chapel at 2:15 p.m. Interment in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. If so desired contributions may be made to the East Prince County Hospital Foundation or the Summerside Baptist Church. www.davisonfh.com
