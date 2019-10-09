STEWART, Margaret (McClure) The death occurred, at her late residence, on Monday, October 7, 2019, of Margaret (McLure) Stewart, of Summerside, aged 86 years. Born in Murray Harbour North, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Agnes (Llewellyn) McLure. Survived by her daughter-in-law Lynn MacDonald. Predeceased by her husband Dr. Harold Stewart; son Paul Stewart; brother Carl (Evelyn) McLure; sister Olive McLure; and by a nephew Rob McLure. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, where funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. Visiting hours Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the funeral. Interment in Peoples Cemetery, Summerside. Memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Prince County Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
