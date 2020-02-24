PAYNTER, Stirling "Claire" Stirling "Claire" Paynter passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital in his 85th year. Claire was born on October 26, 1935 to parents Everett & Eliza (Brown) Paynter. Formerly of Long River, Prince Edward Island, Claire lived in Ontario for 64 years, 46 of which were in Huntsville. He is predeceased by his brothers, Waldo (Mildred), Ivan (Gladys), sisters, Elva (Henry) Meek and Margaret (Edwin) Coles. Beloved and devoted husband of the late Lydia (Tuplin) Paynter. Loving father of Karen (John) Sinclair and Kelly (Antony) Wohlgemuth. Proud grandfather of Craig (Alley). Brother-in-law to Bertha (Thomas) Tuplin. Claire will be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews and extended family. Claire loved to travel taking him to many destinations across North America, Canada coast to coast. Claire worked as a transport driver further fulfilling his love of travel and later as a fork lift operator. He loved spending time outdoors watching and enjoying nature go by especially the birds, deer and chipmunks. In keeping with Claire's wishes, cremation has taken place. Claire will be laid to rest beside Lydia in the spring at Hutcheson Memorial Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Huntsville Hospital Foundation. Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
