Susie MacCallum

MACCALLUM, Susie Caroline Peacefully at Whisperwoo Villa on January 5, 2020 of Susie Caroline MacCallum of Charlottetown, age 94. Susie is survived by her sister Elizabeth (Betty) Cruwys. Sister-in-law of Marie Guy and Leon Murphy. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Hubert and Katie (Youland Ross), brothers and sisters Eric (Dorothy), Ernest, Jennie Ling (Albert), Neil (Helen), Annie Ross (Reg), Clara MacLean (Ron), Hammond, Lois Murphy, brother-in-law Stan Cruwys, and step-father William Ross. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel from where the funeral will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Interment in Brackley Point Cemetery. Visiting hours Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. If so desired, donations to Brackley Point Cemetery would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com The family wishes to express thanks to the staff of Charlotte Residence and of Whisperwood Villa for their care of Susie.
