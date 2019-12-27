Sybil Howatt

HOWATT, Sybil Elaine Peacefully at Andrew's Lodge, Summerside, on Sunday, December 22nd, 2019, of Sybil E. Howatt, formerly of Borden-Carleton, age 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Wendell Howatt. Dear mother of Debbie ( Bert) Carr, Barb Howatt (Rick Rose), Wendy (Gerald) Gallant and son- in-law Dan Petitpas. Lovingly remembered by nine grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, sisters Nadine (Sheldon) Nicholson ,Linda (Cliff) Towers, and sisters-in-law Louise Howatt and Diane Howatt. Predeceased by her daughter Sandra, sister Anna MacWilliams (Eldon), brothers Gerald (Tommy), Garnett, Wayne, Dexter, as well as sister-in-law Dianne Howatt (Dexter). Resting at the Dawson Funeral Home, Crapaud, with visitation on Saturday, December 28th, 2019 from 12:00 noon - 2:00 with funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Church of Scotland Cemetery would be appreciated. Interment in Cape Traverse Church of Scotland Cemetery. Special thanks to caregivers at Andrew's Lodge for all their loving care and support for Sybil and family. www.dawsonfh.com
