Sybil MacLean

MACLEAN, Sybil Merle Peacefully at The Mount Continuing Care Community on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 of Sybil Merle MacLean (nee Campbell), age 101 years. Beloved wife of the late Reginald MacLean. Loving mother of Donald (Marlene) and grandmother of Derek and Andrew. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel. Funeral Saturday at 11:00 a.m. from the Kirk of St. James. Interment later in St. John’s Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Belfast. If so desired, memorials to the Kirk of St. James building fund would be appreciated. Visiting hours Friday from 2 – 5 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com The family extends their sincere thanks to the staff of The Mount for their exceptional care and to the Sisters of St. Martha for their love and compassion. Also thank you to the staff of Colville Manor who cared for Sybil during her time as a resident.
