BARFOOT, Sylvia Jean (nee Jenkins) Sylvia Jean Barfoot (nee Jenkins). Passed peacefully away on December 11, 2019 at the age of 72 years. Sylvia was a caring and wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend. Born in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Sylvia was predeceased by her parents, Eileen and Ralph Jenkins, and leaves to mourn her husband of 50 years, Wilson, along with her children Carolyn (Geoff Rideout), Scott and Susan; beautiful grandchildren – Sophie and Max. She was a loved sister to Gail (Ken Armstrong), David Jenkins (Nora), Kent Jenkins (Janice) and Linda (Bob McMurdo), sister-in-law to Bev Murphy (Paul – Deceased), and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Also mourning Sylvia’s passing is a large circle of friends, including Heather Hubley and the girls from the TK Club in Charlottetown, and special friends Elsie Rideout and Allison Pittman. Sylvia enjoyed a career as a Registered Nurse at the Janeway and Glenbrook Lodge where she provided care and support for residents and their families. Sylvia was a beautiful spirit that shined brightly. Her radiant smile, passion, and capability allowed her to touch the lives and hearts of many and she will be missed deeply. The family wishes to thank Dr. Roger Butler and Denise Cahill for their exceptional care over the past six years. Visitation will take place on Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15 from 2–4 p.m. and 7–9 p.m. The funeral will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, December 16 at St. Mark’s Anglican Church, Logy Bay Road. Flowers graciously accepted or donations may be made in her name to The Gathering Place. To send a message of condolence, please visit www.carnells.com
