Sylvia Johnston

JOHNSTON, Sylvia Jean The death occurred at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 of Sylvia Jean Johnston (Clark) of Geneva Villa, Charlottetown, age 81 years. Beloved wife of Berman (Porky) Johnston. Dear mother of Scott of Dieppe, NB and sister of Wendell Clark of Cornwall. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents George and Rachael (MacDonald) Clark of North Wiltshire and sisters Marion Wright and Connie Clark. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford. Cremation has taken place. No visitation or funeral service by request. Interment later in People's Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity United Church or the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. www.hillsborofh.ca
