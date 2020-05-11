Sylvia McInnis

July 31st, 1936 - May 8th, 2020
With heavy hearts, we announce the death at the O’Leary Community Hospital on Friday, May 8, 2020 of Sylvia Anne McInnis of Charlottetown with Cindy and Jackie by her side. If you looked up a life well lived, I’m sure it would say Sylvia. She was the mother and mother figure to many and a friend to all. Sylvia was the beloved spouse and best friend of Myron Ling. Mother of Cindy MacDonald (Sterling, deceased), Linda Gallant, Brenda Gallant, Jackie Lynds (Michael), Billie Jo Doiron and her Dad Frank McInnis and step-Mom to Judy Mitton (Darryl). Loving grandmother of Angela, Robert, Mandy, Brian, Jacquie, Tyler, James, Laken and Griffin. Great-grandmother of Colby, Madison, Meara, Owen, Lauren, Declan, Rohan, Maeve, Wesley, Makenna and Lachlan. Sister to Rose McInnis (Bob) and Doreen Pasher (Buck). Predeceased by her parents Delano and Anne Carver, by her siblings Jimmy Carver (Matilda), Bobby Carver (Mae), Wanda MacLennan (Vernon) and the Girl’s father Percy Gallant. Fun loving, kind, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother and great grandmother partially describe Sylvia. She always had a welcome door for anyone to enter and enjoy coffee, biscuits, love and lots of laughter. Mom loved life, nature, daisies, May flowers, birds, music, people, especially children. There was never anyone who met Mom who didn’t love her. Her kindness, sense of humour, smile and laughter were always present and contagious, Mom was a very hard worker with a true calling for cooking – Griffs, Racetrack, Holland College Royalty Centre, Belvedere, Jewels and Crowbush. She would wake us to see a pretty sky or moon. We got up to the Morning Town Cryer! She was always positive, filling the room with laughter. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to current conditions, there will be no visitation or funeral service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer Society or to Birchill Cemetery and on-line condolences may be made at www.belvederefh.com Special thanks to the staff at O’Leary Community Hospital and QEH for being there for Sylvia when her family couldn’t. Your compassion and dedication matter so much to people. Thank You.
