Terrence Affleck

AFFLECK, Terrence Peacefully with his family by his side at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 of Terrence (Tarney) William Affleck of Stratford, age 74. Dear husband of Mae (Cormier) Affleck and loving father of Kent Affleck (Rae-Anne), Christopher Roper, Donna Gormley, Terri-Anne Affleck (Trudy) and Sherri Bruce (Nigel). Terry is also survived by numerous Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren; brothers - Joe (Dorothy), Earl (Mary), Freddie (Donna) and Donald (Janet); sisters - Mary Day (Terry), Bertha Dennis (Arthur) and Pauline Hagar (Peter); brother-in-law - Austin McQuaid and sisters-in-law - Terri and Betty. He was predeceased by his parents - James and Eileen (MacDonald) Affleck; sister - Geraldine McQuaid and brothers - Reggie and Bruce. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford for visitation on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4-8 pm. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Stratford at 10:30 am. Interment will take place later at the church cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Arthritis Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.