February 5th, 1939 - June 1st, 2020
Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, June 1, 2020 of Teunis “Tom” Van Ewyk, Charlottetown, age 81 years. Tom loved to praise the Lord with his gift of music. He enjoyed playing organ both at church and at home. Many have enjoyed his music through the years. Tom modeled grace and exemplified Matthew 10:42 by always being willing to lend a helping hand. He sought to meet people in their place of need. Tom valued people and relationships over possessions. Beloved husband of Nellie. Dear father of Kenny (Lauren), Keith, Sonya (Scott) and Julie Stretch (Trent). Loving Opa to Tiffany, Chris, Josiah, Emily, Micah and Carson. Brother of Ann, Jan (Beverly), Cornelius (Lorna), Adriana Jongkind (Ernie), Jacob and Connie Barlow (Alan). Lovingly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Art and Alice Van Ewyk and siblings John (Hennie), Dorothy Eisses (Bert) and Timothy. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where a private visitation and funeral service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the Red Cross. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
Commented