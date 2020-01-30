Theresa Brown

BROWN, Theresa Lillian The death occurred at the Whisperwood Villa, Charlottetown on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 of Theresa Lillian Brown (Cooper) of Stratford, age 71 years. Sister of Anita Cooper, Edward, Gary (Roma), Kevin (Elizabeth), Jackie (Erika) and Marlene Joseph (Alan) and sister-in law of Barb Cooper. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by her parents Elmer and Lillian (Higgins) Cooper, her husband Stanley Brown and brothers Elmer and Allan. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford for visitation on Friday from 5-8 pm. Funeral mass will be celebrated from Our Lady of the Assumption Church on Saturday at 10:30 am. Interment later in the church cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Epilepsy Association of PEI. www.hillsborofh.ca
