Theresa MacGillivray

MACGILLIVRAY, Theresa Lillian Theresa Lillian MacGillivray (age 91) passed into eternal life on January 1, 2020 with family by her side. Theresa (Nanny/Terry) born on Prince Edward Island, Canada to James and Mary (O’Brien) Aylward, and raised on the family farm, lived in New Jersey for the last 62 years. Her life was filled by faith, family and friends. She enjoyed card playing, dancing, gardening and laughter. Retired from Baker and Taylor. She was an accomplished home cook and a supporter of local food pantries. Theresa was a generous and loving Mother, Aunt, Grand and Great Grandmother who would do anything for her family and friends. Surviving are her daughters Ann Louise Reuben (Ron), Susan Salotti (Don); her sons Donald (Kathy), Richard and Ronald(Kathleen); her grandchildren Erin Vaive (Ron), Heather, Caroline and Elizabeth MacGillivray, Mark and Donald Salotti (Mandy); her great granddaughter Rylee Vaive; sister-in-law Elizabeth (McCaughey) Aylward and many nieces and nephews. Theresa was predeceased by grandson James, husband Angus, her parents James and Mary (O’Brien) Aylward, siblings Mary & Amby Smith, John & Tillie Aylward, Margaret & Joe Dowling, Josephine & Joe Robinson and William (Bill) Aylward. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, January 4, at the Immaculate Conception Church, Somerville. Interment will take place at a later date on Prince Edward Island. On-line condolences can be made at www.islandowned.ca
