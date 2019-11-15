Theresa Ward

WARD, Theresa (McQuaid) (Connolly) It is with both sadness and joyful reflection we share the passing of our mother on Nov 8th. She was the daughter of Wilfred and Henrietta Larkin of St. Peters Bay. Left to mourn are 4 of her 6 daughters; Matilda Giobbi, Virginia Doherty, Karen Nappi, Judith Drew and 13 grandchildren. Predeceasing are Annette Lutz, Celeste Blodgett and our Dad, Joseph W McQuaid. Home to God and PEI was always the Plan. Celebration of Life on PEI summer of 2020, date to be announced.
Commented