THIBODEAU, Mabel Mary It is with broken hearts that we announced the death of Mabel Thibodeau of Miminegash at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre in Charlottetown on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. Mabel was three days shy of her 77th birthday. Wife of the late William Thibodeau, Mabel was born in Miminegash on Oct. 22, 1942, the daughter of the late John T Gallant and Mary Ann Gallant. Dear mother to Wayne (Hazen Dyment), who will always and forever miss his Mom and best friend. She is also survived by her siblings, Bernie Gallant (the late Lorraine), Bertha Murphy (Gerald), Alyre Gallant (Elsie), Ellen Hayward (Wayne), Jackie Gallant (Miriam), Wayne Gallant (Lou anne), Geraldine Gallant (Bev), Benny Gallant, Ann Love, Gerald Gallant, Eileen Kinch (Blair), Ken Gallant (Val). She is predeceased by her bothers, Reggie Gallant (Irene) and Louis Gallant (Rita) as well as Mary, Peter, and Elizabeth Gallants. She is also predeceased by brothers and sisters in law, Fred, Carl, Eva, Jane, May, Olive, and Winnie. Loving “Grammy Mabes” to Christa Gallant (Joel Rodgerson) and her three children, Vincent, Cohen and Claire. Resting at the West Prince Funeral Home, Palmer Road for visiting hours Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral will be held Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church Palmer Road. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. Memorial donations to Craig’s Cause Pancreatic Cancer Society or to P.E.I. Cancer Treatment Centre, through the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation, would be greatly appreciated.
