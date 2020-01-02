Thomas Carver

CARVER, Thomas "Tom" MacDonald It is with heavy hearts the family announces the sudden passing of Thomas M. (Tom) Carver on December 31, 2019 at his home in Alliston. Age 84. Loving husband of Minnie (Nicolle). Cherished father to Donna (Junior) White, Scott (Patsy), Royelle (John) MacKay and Cory (Shannon). Grampy to Marci White (Jerry O’Grady), Mindy (Kris) Johnston, Amanda (Matt) Ling, Kyle (Julie) Carver, Billie MacKay, Julie MacKay and Johnny Carver. Remembered by great-grandchildren Kaleb & Ayla Carver; Bob & Ella Johnston; James, Jett & Jude Ling; Brandon & Bailey O’Grady. Survived by sisters Lillian Dixon and Mary Ella Matheson; sisters-in-law Florence Carver & Margaret Chappell; and brother-in-law Ken (Carole) Nicolle. Also survived by special niece Janet (Basil) Higginbotham. Predeceased by parents William and Mary Hannah (MacDonald) Carver; siblings Marjorie (Reginald) Mellish, Fred (Elsie), Rachel (Alexander) MacKinnon, Otis, Sadie (Everett) Dixon; brother-in-laws Grant Dixon and George Matheson; sister-in-law Kay (Howard) Glover. Resting at Southern Kings & Queens Funeral Home, Murray River for visitation on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2-4pm and 6-9pm. Funeral service to be held from the Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2pm. Interment in Peters Road Cemetery. Donations may be made in Tom’s memory to the Montague AA Group or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.peifuneralcoops.com
