Thomas Grant

GRANT, Thomas Peter “Tom” Age 82, Halifax, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Born on December 18, 1937 in Peakes, PEI, Tom was the son of the late Ralph and Sadie (Bambrick). He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Annette (McCarthy) of Green Meadows, and children Peter (Karen) of Kitchener, Cathy (Dale) of Park Corner and, Sandy (Bruce) of Ketch Harbour and granddaughter Julie Anne LeBlanc of Halifax. He is also survived by his brother Ray (Colleen) of Montague, PEI and sister-in-law Meredith (Basil) of Fredericton. Tom was predeceased by his brothers Ernie, Basil, Merlin, Kenny and sisters Pearl, Mabel and Patricia. Tom worked in the construction industry for many years as a Superintendent of Construction with Fraser Brace / Walter Construction. Tom initially moved to Halifax with his family to work on the Killam Library and continued to make Halifax his home, since then working on such projects as the (new) Halifax Infirmary, St. Martha’s Regional Hospital, the Dartmouth Water Treatment Plant to name a few. Tom had a great love of baseball, fishing, storytelling and dogs. He played right field (#9) for the 1956 Peakes Bombers Island Champions. Tom loved to fish and spent many pleasurable hours over the years at some of his favorite spots. Also known as a great storyteller, Tom liked nothing better than having his family and friends around where stories and laughs were traded. A Celebration of Tom’s life will be held later this summer in St. Teresa, Prince Edward Island.
