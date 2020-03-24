Thomas Green

GREEN, Thomas "Tom" The death occurred at the MacLeod Clinton View Lodge, Clinton, on Sunday, March 22, 2020, of Thomas “Tom” Green, of Summerside, aged 85 years. Born in St. Eleanors, he was the last surviving member of his family and the son of the late Walter and Mary (Clarke) Green. Survived by his son Barry Green; daughter Patsy Gaudet; and special grandson Jeremy Gaudet. Predeceased by his wife Laura (Stewart) Green; brothers Walter, Stewart and Stanley; sisters Marion, Hope and Goldie; and by daughter-in-law Linda Windsor. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside. Completed arrangements to be announced later. Interment will later take place in St. John’s Anglican Church Cemetery, St. Eleanors. Memorial donations to Island Nature Trust would be appreciated. www.moase.ca

